Bolt says - rules are rules' after turning in Olympic gold medal
Jamaican sprint superstar Usain Bolt insisted that the loss of one of his nine Olympic Games gold medals because of the doping sanction of relay teammate Nesta Carter won't tarnish his legacy. "I am disappointed based on losing a medal, but it won't take away from what I have done throughout my career, because I have won my individual events and that's the key thing," Bolt said.
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|6 hr
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Wed
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Jan 24
|OakPharts
|2
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
