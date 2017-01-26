Bolt says - rules are rules' after turning in Olympic gold medal

Jamaican sprint superstar Usain Bolt insisted that the loss of one of his nine Olympic Games gold medals because of the doping sanction of relay teammate Nesta Carter won't tarnish his legacy. "I am disappointed based on losing a medal, but it won't take away from what I have done throughout my career, because I have won my individual events and that's the key thing," Bolt said.

