Better late than never: Jamaica DQ gets Brazil Olympic medal Bruno de Barros is on the verge of finally getting an Olympic medal Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kbulO6 FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2016 file photo, Brazil's Bruno de Barros lies on the track after passing the baton in the men's 4x100-meter relay final during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The IOC announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, that Jamaica was stripped of its gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay from the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, when one runner - Nesta Carter - was found guilty of doping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.