Belarus canoe team wins case over Olympic doping ban
After winning silver medals at the 2012 London Olympics, the Belarus men's canoe sprint team was banned from the 2016 Rio Games due to an alleged doping violation. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the Belarus men's canoe and kayak team was wrongly banned from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in a doping case.
