Barack Obama: The NBA's president May 4, 2008 - Then Democratic presidential hopeful, Sen. Barack Obama, plays basketball at Riverview Elementary School in Elkhart, Ind. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k1cLZN Feb, 27, 2009 - President Barack Obama, a Chicago Bulls fan, reacts to a Bulls score while surrounded by Washington Wizards fans during the fourth quarter of their game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.