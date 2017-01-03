Banned coach maintained ties to two gymnastics academies, financial records show

An exterior view of SCATS Gymnastics in Huntington Beach on Friday, January 06, 2017. Ten days after former U.S. Olympic gymnastics coach Don Peters was banned from the sport for life amid allegations of sexual abuse in November 2011, he ran up a $133.50 tab at the Titlow Tavern & Grille in Uniontown, Pa., 12 miles from his new home southeast of Pittsburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.