Banned coach maintained ties to two g...

Banned coach maintained ties to two gymnastics academies, financial records show

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Breeze

An exterior view of SCATS Gymnastics in Huntington Beach on Friday, January 06, 2017. Ten days after former U.S. Olympic gymnastics coach Don Peters was banned from the sport for life amid allegations of sexual abuse in November 2011, he ran up a $133.50 tab at the Titlow Tavern & Grille in Uniontown, Pa., 12 miles from his new home southeast of Pittsburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,129 • Total comments across all topics: 277,737,282

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC