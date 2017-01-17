Baba Ramdev takes on Olympic medallist in 'dangal'
After winning the friendly bout against Olympic silver medallist Andrey Stadnik, the yoga guru, clad in his saffron langot , chanted, 'Bharat mata ki jai.! Vande Matram!' oga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday showed his wrestling prowess as he defeated 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medalist Andrey Stadnik in a promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League in New Delhi. Ramdev, who performed 'Surya Namaskar' before starting his bout, defeated Stadnik 12-0.
