ATHLETICS: Hurdles guru Arnold issues...

ATHLETICS: Hurdles guru Arnold issues warning after his Bath exit

15 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

Broughton Gifford-based hurdles specialist Arnold, who coached the likes of Colin Jackson and Dai Greene to world titles and helped athletes amass more than 70 major medals over a 46-year coaching career, was left out of work alongside high performance coach James Hillier after British Athletics decided against continuing to fund the Bath base. The 76 year old, who may now retire, and Hillier guided Emily Diamond and Eilidh Doyle to Olympic bronze medals in the 4x400m relay in the recent Rio Games, having led the establishment of the UKA Regional Centre at Bath in 1999, to which the likes of Jackson moved to train.

