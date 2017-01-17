As Isner falters, Sock poised to take next step for US men
John Isner has long been accustomed to carrying the torch for U.S. men's tennis, dealing with the heightened expectations at the Grand Slams and the inevitable questions that follow early losses. Isner again faltered at the Australian Open on Wednesday with a defeat in the second round, but there was a bright spot for the Americans - a win by Jack Sock, the player now poised to potentially step into his shoes as the next U.S. men's hope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC