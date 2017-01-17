As Isner falters, Sock poised to take next step for US men

John Isner has long been accustomed to carrying the torch for U.S. men's tennis, dealing with the heightened expectations at the Grand Slams and the inevitable questions that follow early losses. Isner again faltered at the Australian Open on Wednesday with a defeat in the second round, but there was a bright spot for the Americans - a win by Jack Sock, the player now poised to potentially step into his shoes as the next U.S. men's hope.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.