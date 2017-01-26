Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko f...

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko fight to equal British crowd record

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The largest British boxing crowd for nearly 80 years will watch Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title fight against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April after promoters struck a deal with London's Mayor. Crowds are usually capped at 80,000 for transport network capacity reasons but an attendance of 90,000 is expected for the contest in which Joshua's IBF title and the vacant WBA Super and IBO heavyweight belts are up for grabs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... 29 min SectionPharts 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Wed Phart Loudly 3
News Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto... Jan 24 OakPharts 2
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,355 • Total comments across all topics: 278,327,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC