Andy Murray not named in initial Great Britain Davis Cup team for Canada tie
Great Britain are set to be without Andy Murray for their Davis Cup clash with Canada next weekend after he was not named in the initial four-man team. Captain Leon Smith has not ruled out adding the world number one should he change his mind about playing in the World Group first-round tie in Ottawa, starting on February 3. "We will continue to speak with Andy in the coming days regarding his potential involvement and if he decides he would like to be part of the team then we can of course change the nominations as necessary," said Smith.
