An Olympic gold medal from the Rio Games
The government agency that funds Great Britain's Olympic and Paralympic athletes has been accused of depriving sports of the chance to prove they can win medals and ignoring the link between elite and grass-roots sport. Tuesday marked the deadline for sports to start the appeal process against UK Sport's decision to give them no funding for Tokyo 2020 and eight sports have contacted the agency to say they want a second hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC