An Olympic gold medal from the Rio Games

An Olympic gold medal from the Rio Games

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Wandsworth Guardian

The government agency that funds Great Britain's Olympic and Paralympic athletes has been accused of depriving sports of the chance to prove they can win medals and ignoring the link between elite and grass-roots sport. Tuesday marked the deadline for sports to start the appeal process against UK Sport's decision to give them no funding for Tokyo 2020 and eight sports have contacted the agency to say they want a second hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC