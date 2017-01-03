American shot put ace Ryan Crouser predicts world record assault before 2020
American shot put ace Ryan Crouser believes it's only a matter of time before he, fellow American Joe Kovacs or Kiwi Tom Walsh breaks the 23m mark. Crouser, who won gold ahead of Kovacs and Walsh at the Rio Olympics with a 22.52m effort, has just finished a two-year masters degree in finance and is now fully committed to a world record assault.
