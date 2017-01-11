After 2 decades, Wielgus leaving as h...

After 2 decades, Wielgus leaving as head of USA Swimming

15 hrs ago

USA Swimming executive director Chuck Wielgus is retiring after leading a federation that brought home 156 Olympic medals during his 20 years at the helm. Wielgus, who turns 67 next month, has been battling colorectal cancer for more than 10 years and undergoes regular chemotherapy.

Chicago, IL

