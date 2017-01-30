Adelaide stars ready to make a good i...

Adelaide stars ready to make a good impression in AFLW

4 hrs ago

For all of her wonderful achievements as an Olympic basketballer, world championship glory and stardom on the American scene, Erin Phillips says she is incredibly nervous about running onto a relatively obscure ground called Thebarton Oval against the GWS Giants on Saturday. It comes with the excitement, high expectation that the AFL's new women's league brings, and she leaves in no doubt there is pressure here.

