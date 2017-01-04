105-year-old Frenchman sets cycling record
Nearly a century ago, Robert Marchand was told by a coach that he should give up cycling because he would never achieve anything on a bike. In a skin-tight yellow and violet jersey, the 105-year-old Frenchman set a world record in the 105-plus age category - created especially for the tireless veteran - by riding 22.547 kilometers in one hour.
