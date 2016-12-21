'Wiggins package contained decongestant'

A mysterious package delivered to Bradley Wiggins's doctor during the 2011 Dauphine Libere contained the decongestant Fluimucil, Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford said on Monday. UK Anti-Doping is probing alleged wrongdoing at Team Sky and British Cycling, who share headquarters, and the package, delivered by British Cycling coach Simon Cope, forms part of its investigation.

