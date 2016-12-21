US forward Alex Morgan joins Lyon on 6-month deal
" United States forward Alex Morgan has joined European champion Lyon from Orlando Pride on a six-month deal, with an option for her to play a further season. Morgan has made 120 appearances for the U.S. women's team and scored 73 goals, winning the Olympic gold medal in 2012 and the World Cup last year in Canada.
