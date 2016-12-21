UCI president Brian Cookson has defen...

UCI president Brian Cookson has defended the governing body's approach to TUEs

Cycling chief Brian Cookson insists the sport's process for assessing therapeutic use exemptions is of "a higher standard than required by international norms". In a press release, the UCI president described 2016 as "a year of real progress" in the ongoing battle to combat doping issues and technological fraud, with the controversial use of TUEs at the top of the agenda.

Chicago, IL

