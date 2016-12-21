Townley Haas returned from the Summer...

Townley Haas returned from the Summer Olympics in Rio with many memories and a gold medal.

Surrounded by friends and family, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Townley Haas displayed his medal at Richmond International Airport upon his Aug. 15, 2016, return from the Summer Olympics in Rio. Upon Townley Haas' return to Richmond from the Rio Olympics, he was greeted by famiiy and friends wearing T-shirts that referenced something the 19-year-old said on TV after he secured his place on the U.S. team.

