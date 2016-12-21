The quirkiest sports moments of 2016

After the curses and death threats and groans across Minnesota from Mankato to International Falls, Blair Walsh needed a little love. He found it in the oddest of places -- the first-grade class of Northpoint Elementary in Blaine, a Minneapolis suburb.

Chicago, IL

