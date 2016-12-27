Teen swimming star Penny Oleksiak voted CP's female athlete of the year
It was 20 seconds after she touched the timing pad in the women's 100-metre freestyle final that Oleksiak finally turned to the scoreboard and joined in celebrating her Olympic gold medal. Winner of four medals at the Rio Summer Games, the 16-year-old swimmer has been voted the Canadian Press female athlete of the year.
