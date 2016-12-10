SWIMMING: Jazz Carlin is setting her ...

SWIMMING: Jazz Carlin is setting her sights on more success in 2017

Read more: Wiltshire Times

OLYMPIC double silver medallist Jazz Carlin said it never crossed her mind to step away from the pool following her success in Rio. Roll back four years and it was almost a very different story as the 26-year-old, who lives in Bradford on Avon, contemplated turning her back on the sport having missed out on performing at her home Olympics in London through illness.

