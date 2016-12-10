SWIMMING: Jazz Carlin is setting her sights on more success in 2017
OLYMPIC double silver medallist Jazz Carlin said it never crossed her mind to step away from the pool following her success in Rio. Roll back four years and it was almost a very different story as the 26-year-old, who lives in Bradford on Avon, contemplated turning her back on the sport having missed out on performing at her home Olympics in London through illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer...
|Sep '16
|some1 needed 2 start
|1
|Bill Clinton Defends Clinton Foundation: 'We're...
|Aug '16
|Geezer
|1
|Games' legacy: bizarre, brilliant
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC