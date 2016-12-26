Swimmers warned to take care in Canberra waterholes after latest death at Casuarina Sands

A water hole to the west of Canberra where a 27-year-old man died on Christmas Day is understood to have claimed about a dozen lives since becoming a popular swimming spot in the 1960s. Reported drownings at the Cotter River spot date back to the early 1960s, when a concrete weir spanning the width of the river was built to make a larger pool of water for recreation activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.