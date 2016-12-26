Swimmers warned to take care in Canberra waterholes after latest death at Casuarina Sands
A water hole to the west of Canberra where a 27-year-old man died on Christmas Day is understood to have claimed about a dozen lives since becoming a popular swimming spot in the 1960s. Reported drownings at the Cotter River spot date back to the early 1960s, when a concrete weir spanning the width of the river was built to make a larger pool of water for recreation activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer...
|Sep '16
|some1 needed 2 start
|1
|Bill Clinton Defends Clinton Foundation: 'We're...
|Aug '16
|Geezer
|1
|Games' legacy: bizarre, brilliant
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC