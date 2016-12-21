Stiverne's Trainer Not Ruling Out Povetkin Fight - If He's Clean
Last Saturday night in Russia, boxing fans watched heavyweight Alexander Povetkin score a knockout victory over France's Johann Duhaupas in six rounds. Povetkin was originally scheduled to face Canada's Bermane Stiverne for the interim WBC heavyweight title but the fight was canceled after Povetkin's drug test from December 6th came back positive for Ostarine.
