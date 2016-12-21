Stephen Park appointed new British Cy...

Stephen Park appointed new British Cycling performance director

The 48-year-old from Glasgow becomes British Cycling's first performance director since Sir Dave Brailsford's departure to concentrate solely on Team Sky in April 2014. British Cycling is currently also without a technical director after Shane Sutton's resignation in April this year over allegations of discrimination.

