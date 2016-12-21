Star sprinter Andre De Grasse voted C...

Star sprinter Andre De Grasse voted Canadian Press male athlete of the year

The smile was priceless, a rare spontaneous moment in the Olympic pressure cooker that will go down as one of the most enduring images of the Rio Summer Games. Andre De Grasse had cruised up alongside Usain Bolt in their 200-metre semifinal and flashed the Jamaican giant a wide grin.

