Sindhu's Olympic silver marks a glorious year for badminton

NEW DELHI: PV Sindhu cemented her position as a dominant force on the world stage with an Olympic silver medal while Saina Nehwal continued to battle with injuries in a year, which saw Indian badminton take giant strides at the global platform. It turned out to be a watershed year for Sindhu, who reached the upper echelons of world badminton with a silver medal at Rio Games - an achievement also for her mentor and chief coach Pullela Gopichand , who became the only Indian coach to produce two Olympic medalists.

