ROWING: Time was right to retire - Andy Triggs Hodge

WHAT A CAREER: Andy Triggs Hodge with the Olympic gold medals he won at Beijing, London and Rio before retirement Picture: Damian Halliwell The 37-year-old had been rowing competitively since 2000 and was a part of Great Britain's victorious men's eight in Rio. However, saying goodbye to the sport in August proved easy for the former Oxford Blue, who was only living off a A 26,000 lottery grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.