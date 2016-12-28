Ronda Rousey saying little to promote...

Ronda Rousey saying little to promote UFC 207 comeback fight

18 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Ronda Rousey is returning to mixed martial arts Friday after a 13-month absence, taking on Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title at UFC 207. The once-dominant champion has largely declined to promote her comeback bout, skipping nearly every traditional pre-fight media responsibility.

