Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey'...

Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, career

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lake Country Reporter

Rogers: Coach may have doomed Ronda Rousey's fight, career Many will hold Edmond Tarverdyan accountable for a failure to sharpen Rousey's striking. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2iOF5h8 It took just seconds after Ronda Rousey was battered to defeat against Amanda Nunes on Saturday night for public scorn to turn immediately to the man who accompanied her to the octagon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer... Sep '16 some1 needed 2 start 1
News Bill Clinton Defends Clinton Foundation: 'We're... Aug '16 Geezer 1
News Games' legacy: bizarre, brilliant Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,316 • Total comments across all topics: 277,491,168

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC