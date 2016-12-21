RACING: Gloucestershire rider earns place in big charity race at Cheltenham

BASED event rider Abigail Dean has been lucky enough to secure a place in the Champions Willberry Charity Race at Cheltenham to compete alongside more established stars like Nick Skelton, Ben Hobday, Tina Cook and William or Alice Fox-Pitt. Last weekend Skelton added the honour of finishing third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year vote behind winner Andy Murray to his showjumping gold medal in Rio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.