RACING: Gloucestershire rider earns place in big charity race at Cheltenham

BASED event rider Abigail Dean has been lucky enough to secure a place in the Champions Willberry Charity Race at Cheltenham to compete alongside more established stars like Nick Skelton, Ben Hobday, Tina Cook and William or Alice Fox-Pitt. Last weekend Skelton added the honour of finishing third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year vote behind winner Andy Murray to his showjumping gold medal in Rio.

