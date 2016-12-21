Queen's Christmas address highlights achievements of those who inspire others

The Queen sits at a desk in the Regency Room in Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth The Queen will use her Christmas Day address to highlight the achievements of those who inspire others, from Olympic and Paralympic athletes to "ordinary people doing extraordinary things". During her annual televised message to the nation the Queen will also cite the achievements of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2016, and The Prince's Trust, 40 years old this year.

