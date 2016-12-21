Queen's Christmas address highlights achievements of those who inspire others
The Queen sits at a desk in the Regency Room in Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth The Queen will use her Christmas Day address to highlight the achievements of those who inspire others, from Olympic and Paralympic athletes to "ordinary people doing extraordinary things". During her annual televised message to the nation the Queen will also cite the achievements of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2016, and The Prince's Trust, 40 years old this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Haringey Independent.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer...
|Sep '16
|some1 needed 2 start
|1
|Bill Clinton Defends Clinton Foundation: 'We're...
|Aug '16
|Geezer
|1
|Games' legacy: bizarre, brilliant
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC