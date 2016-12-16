Petra Kvitova undergoes surgery for 'severe' knife attack injuries

Two-time Wimbledon tennis champion Petra Kvitova has undergone a near four-hour operation on "severe" hand injuries sustained after she was attacked by a knife-wielding robber in her apartment in the Czech Republic Tuesday. "Doctors repaired damage to tendons in all five digits of the left hand as well as two nerves," the tennis player's PR manager Katie Spellman told CNN in an email.

