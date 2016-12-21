Olympic legend Sir Bradley Wiggins re...

Olympic legend Sir Bradley Wiggins retires from cycling after glittering career

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

The five-time Olympic champion has called time on a glittering career crowned by Tour de France triumph in 2012 and a British record eight medals The 36-year-old has called time on a glittering career crowned by Tour de France triumph in 2012 and a British record eight Olympic medals. "I have been lucky enough to live a dream and fulfil my childhood aspiration of making a living and a career out of the sport I fell in love with at the age of 12. "I've met my idols and ridden with and alongside the best for 20 years.

