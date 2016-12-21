Neymar says Rio penalty was most nerv...

Neymar says Rio penalty was most nervous moment of his life

Read more: Trinadad Express

Brazil football star Neymar says taking the last penalty of the shootout against Germany in the final at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics was the most nervous moment of his life. Neymar converted the kick to give Brazil its first-ever soccer Olympic gold medal, winning 5-4 on penalties after the game in August ended 1-1 after extra time.

