Murray and Kerber seize power and eye domination

Monday Dec 19

Kerber loosened Serena's grip on the women's game, reaching three Grand Slam finals and winning two of them LONDON: Audacious coups by Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber have transformed the tennis landscape and they will begin 2017 eyeing the kind of domination that few would have thought possible at the start of a seismic year. With the so-called big four in men's tennis crumbling, the 29-year-old Murray emerged to seize power, winning the Wimbledon title and the Olympic gold medal before a relentless late-season charge toppled Novak Djokovic from his pedestal.

