Money problems force cancellation of ...

Money problems force cancellation of 2017 Tour of Qatar

The 2017 Tour of Qatar has been canceled due to the lack of a financial sponsor, cycling's ruling body announced. The stage race, due to take place in Doha in February, was called off because of "difficulty attracting sponsor financial support," the International Cycling Union said in a statement late on Wednesday.

