Mo Farah has marathon in his sights as glittering track career nears end
British runner Mo Farah celebrates his two gold medals won at the Rio Olympics, in the 5000 and 10,000m. British runner Mo Farah has unfinished business with the marathon, but accepts it will take time to master the distance when he steps away from the athletics track after next season's world championships.
