Mo Farah has been awarded a knighthood for services to athletics in the New Year Honours

Mo Farah hailed his knighthood as a "dream come true" after the four-time Olympic gold medallist and tennis ace Andy Murray picked up gongs in the New Year Honours. Farah receives his knighthood after retaining his 5,000 and 10,000 metres titles in Brazil, becoming the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals.

