LeBron's block in The Finals is the play of 2016

In this June 19, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala during the second half of Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. James had three blocked shots, including this key one against Iguodala on a fast break in the final minutes.

