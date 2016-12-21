LeBron's Block in The Finals is the Play of 2016

In this June 19, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala during the second half of Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. But if there's one parallel between all the entries on this list of sports plays of the year for 2016, it's this: They were all unexpected, and all teeming with drama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.