LAa s Rose Parade float aims to sway Olympic voters

The City of Los Angeles, “Follow the Sun” float,id as nine-time Paralympian and LA 2024 Vice Chair Candace Cable, young Angeleno athletes with the LA84 Foundation join LA 2024 and L.A. Tourism volunteers to decorating the City's entry in the 128th Rose Parade at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale Tuesday, December 27, 2016. Created in partnership with LA 2024 and L.A. Tourism, L.A.'s “Follow the Sun” float will bring to life the city's iconic venues, endless sunshine and natural beauty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.