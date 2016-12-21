LAa s Rose Parade float aims to sway ...

LAa s Rose Parade float aims to sway Olympic voters

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

The City of Los Angeles, “Follow the Sun” float,id as nine-time Paralympian and LA 2024 Vice Chair Candace Cable, young Angeleno athletes with the LA84 Foundation join LA 2024 and L.A. Tourism volunteers to decorating the City's entry in the 128th Rose Parade at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale Tuesday, December 27, 2016. Created in partnership with LA 2024 and L.A. Tourism, L.A.'s “Follow the Sun” float will bring to life the city's iconic venues, endless sunshine and natural beauty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer... Sep '16 some1 needed 2 start 1
News Bill Clinton Defends Clinton Foundation: 'We're... Aug '16 Geezer 1
News Games' legacy: bizarre, brilliant Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,125

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC