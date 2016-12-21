Judy Murray delighted to serve up Onl...

Judy Murray delighted to serve up Only An Excuse? cameo role

Tennis coach Judy Murray has admitted she "jumped at the chance" of a cameo role in BBC Scotland's long-running new year comedy sketch show. The sketch will feature former Celtic and West Ham footballer Frank "Macca" McAvennie - as played by comedian Jonathan Watson - joining Judy Murray's drive to get more people involved in tennis at grassroots level.

