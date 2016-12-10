Jose Mourinho rules out loan departur...

Jose Mourinho rules out loan departures at Manchester United

10 hrs ago Read more: Redditch Advertiser

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stated young goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be the only player he will allow to depart Old Trafford on loan next month. Morgan Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay and Anthony Martial are among those on the fringes of Mourinho's team who have been linked with loan switches yet the Portuguese is only prepared to sanction a temporary deal for Johnstone.

