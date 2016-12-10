Indian athletics in 2016: Dope, disappointing Olympics
Tintu Luka failed to qualify for the semifinals of the women's 800m race after finishing sixth in her heat race. A disastrous Olympic campaign where they made up just the numbers and a doping fiasco to add to the misery, Indian athletics yet again did little to shrug off the tag of country's most underachieving sport in the year gone by.
