Hatton: I tried to kill myself severa...

Hatton: I tried to kill myself several times

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: RTE.ie

Ricky Hatton: 'I used to go to the pub, come back, take the knife out and sit there in the dark crying hysterically.' Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton has revealed he tried to kill himself several times during his battle with depression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer... Sep '16 some1 needed 2 start 1
News Bill Clinton Defends Clinton Foundation: 'We're... Aug '16 Geezer 1
News Games' legacy: bizarre, brilliant Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,319 • Total comments across all topics: 277,422,444

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC