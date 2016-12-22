Graham Barton named new chief technic...

Graham Barton named new chief technical officer of Canoe Kayak Canada

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Western Star

Barton was Canoe Kayak Canada's high performance director from 1999 to 2010, as well as a high performance coach and athlete. Canada's canoe and kayak team had one of its successful Olympic performances under his watch with three medals at the 2004 Athens Games, including a gold medal for Adam van Koeverden in the men's K-1 500-metre kayak event.

