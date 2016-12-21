Former U.S. softball standout Tiffany...

Former U.S. softball standout Tiffany Thomas is latest to sue former team doctor for sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Wave

For the past four months a series of former gymnasts have accused Dr. Larry Nassar of sexually abusing them while acting as the team physician for the U.S. women's gymnastics team or at Michigan State, where he was also a team doctor. Tiffany Thomas, a former standout outfielder for the U.S. junior national softball team and at Jurupa Valley High, filed suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday alleging she was sexually abused by Nassar while attending Michigan State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer... Sep '16 some1 needed 2 start 1
News Bill Clinton Defends Clinton Foundation: 'We're... Aug '16 Geezer 1
News Games' legacy: bizarre, brilliant Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,435 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,987

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC