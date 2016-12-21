Former U.S. softball standout Tiffany Thomas is latest to sue former team doctor for sexual assault
For the past four months a series of former gymnasts have accused Dr. Larry Nassar of sexually abusing them while acting as the team physician for the U.S. women's gymnastics team or at Michigan State, where he was also a team doctor. Tiffany Thomas, a former standout outfielder for the U.S. junior national softball team and at Jurupa Valley High, filed suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday alleging she was sexually abused by Nassar while attending Michigan State.
