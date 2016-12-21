Former No. 1 Ana Ivanovic retires from tennis at 29
In this Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 file photo, Ana Ivanovic of Serbia serves to Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Ana Ivanovic is retiring from tennis at age 29, ending a career in which she was ranked No.
