Former No. 1 Ana Ivanovic retires fro...

Former No. 1 Ana Ivanovic retires from tennis at 29

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 file photo, Ana Ivanovic of Serbia serves to Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Ana Ivanovic is retiring from tennis at age 29, ending a career in which she was ranked No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer... Sep '16 some1 needed 2 start 1
News Bill Clinton Defends Clinton Foundation: 'We're... Aug '16 Geezer 1
News Games' legacy: bizarre, brilliant Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,023 • Total comments across all topics: 277,438,790

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC