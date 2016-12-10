Former Australian Soccer Federation chairman John Constantine dies

Football Federation Australia chairman Steven Lowy led tributes to Constantine, who served as chairman of the former Australian Soccer Federation for five years from 1990 and was elected to the FFA Hall of Fame after a distinguished career in sports administration. "Football in Australia has come a long way and our future is exciting but we never forget our rich history and the contributions made by the past leaders of our game, including John, who helped lay the foundations," Lowy said.

